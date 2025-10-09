1 dead in Truck-tractor collision in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A man was killed and two others were seriously injured when a truck had a collision with a tractor on the Panipat–Khatima Highway near Lalukhedi village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night under Titawi Police Station jurisdiction.

Shahrukh, who was in the truck, died on the spot, Circle Officer Rupali Rao told reporters.

"The injured, who were travelling in the tractor-trolley, have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment," Rao said.

Shahrukh's body was sent for post-mortem, she said.