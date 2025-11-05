1 dead, six injured as bus overturns in TN's Namakkal district

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Nov 5 (PTI) One person died and six injured when a Kodaikanal-bound sleeper bus from Bengaluru overturned near Paramathi town here on Wednesday, a police official said.

The victim was identified as Vinod Kannan, 38, a resident of Dindigul, an official from Paramathi police station said.

According to the official, the incident occurred at around 3 AM near Seelampur bus stand and the injured included the driver and the conductor.

The injured have been admitted to the Namakkal Government Hospital, the official added.

"There were 15 passengers in the private sleeper bus, usually referred to as omni bus," the official said.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 125a (deals with acts that endanger human life or the personal safety of others), and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI JR KH