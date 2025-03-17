1 dies cleaning sewer in Delhi's New Friends Colony area, 2 rushed to hospital

New Delhi: A 43-year-old worker died while two were left injured while cleaning a sewer in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area, police said on Monday.

Panth Lal Chandra died while cleaning a Delhi Jal Board sewer on Sunday at around 5.45 pm, police in a statement said.

The injured, Ramkishan Chandra and Shiv Das, aged 35 and 25, are under treatment at a hospital.

All three were taken out of a manhole in an unconscious state by the teams of fire brigade and local police.

Panth was declared dead at the hospital.

A case has been registered under section 105 of BNS, and 7 and 9 of the Manual Scavenging Act, police said.

There was no immediate response from the DJB on the incident.