1 held at Jaipur airport for smuggling 1 kg gold by concealing it in rectum

Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested from the Jaipur International Airport for allegedly smuggling 1.121 kg gold worth Rs 90.12 lakh into the country by concealing it in his rectum, a Customs official said on Saturday.

Following a tip-off, Mahendra Rekhan, a resident of Rajasthan's Beawar district, was intercepted at the security check-point after he landed at the airport from Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the official said.

After obtaining permission from a local court, Rekhan was made to undergo an X-ray investigation at the Jaipuria Hospital in which the gold in the form of three capsules was recovered from his rectum, the official said, adding that the accused has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. PTI AG ARI