1 held for allegedly raping minor in Delhi

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) A person was apprehended on Thursday for allegedly raping a girl here, police said.

Advertisment

The age of the accused is being verified and the process to register an FIR is underway, they said.

The case is being registered at the Nangloi police station on a complaint from the minor's family members, police said.

The suspect was caught by people on Thursday morning for allegedly raping the girl. Before handing him over to police, he was thrashed by them, an officer said.

A large crowd led by a member of a right-wing group gathered outside the police station in the evening and held a protest to demand action against the accused, the officer said.

Senior police officers rushed to the station and assured protesters that a proper investigation would be conducted. PTI ALK ANB ANB