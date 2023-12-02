1 held for killing woman, 2 children in Jaipur: Police

Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man for allegedly killing a woman and her two children.

Advertisment

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said accused Shiv Pratap Tomar was the neighbour of the victim and was planning to execute the killings for the last two months following frequent quarrels between the two families over dumping of garbage.

The accused entered the house of victim Suman Bisth (23) on Wednesday and attacked her with a knife when she was sleeping with her two children, Jivyansh (5) and Havyansh (2), the officer said.

The accused stabbed all three of them to death and fled the place, he added.

Advertisment

Joseph said the accused had bought a country-made pistol and cartridges from Madhya Pradesh and his plan was that if the pistol did not work, he would use a knife.

The firearm was seized from the crime scene.

The incident took place in the Jhalana area on November 29. After committing the crime, the accused fled to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and returned to Jaipur to meet her mother. Following information about his movement, the accused was nabbed when he was planning to move to Madhya Pradesh. PTI SDA RC