1 held for stealing car by brandishing pistol in west Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stealing a car along with his associate by brandishing a pistol from West Delhi's Janakpuri.

According to the Delhi Police, the complainant, a taxi driver, stated on October 6 that he was waiting for a passenger near B-Block at about 4:15 am, when a Hyundai i10 car with two men stopped near him.

"One of them threatened him by brandishing a pistol and made off with his car and mobile phone," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

The complainant called up the Janakpuri police station and informed that his car had a GPS system installed and could be traced using its live location, police said.

"A team was formed. It tracked down the car and arrested the accused, Sikander. He got involved in crime as he wanted to lead a luxurious life," the DCP said.

The accused said he, along with his friend Parvesh, had committed the crime. Police said Parvesh will be arrested soon.

"We have found the stolen car, mobile phone and a toy pistol from the accused. Further investigation is underway," the DCP said. PTI BM SLB RC