1 held for trying to send couple to Canada with fake passports: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) A 29-year-old man has been arrested here for his alleged involvement in a fake passport and visa racket that tried to send a young couple to Canada by giving them the makeover of senior citizens, officials said on Saturday.

Four associates of Bhupender Singh alias Vicky Nagra were arrested in June and he was on the run since then, a senior official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said the arrest of the accused was a result of an ongoing investigation into a passport and visa scam. The gang members were also involved in changing the identities of passengers to send them abroad illegally.

In June, Gurusewak Singh was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here while he was attempting to board a plane to Canada. The passenger was travelling with a passport issued in the name of Rashvinder Singh, a 67-year-old man, another official said.

Singh was nabbed after discrepancies were noticed in his appearance and the photo and other details in the passport, particularly the information related to his age and physical features, the official added.

During interrogation, Singh revealed that he is 24 years old and hails from Lucknow.

The investigations further revealed that along with his wife Archana Kaur, Singh had paid Rs 30 lakh to an agent -- Jagjeet Singh alias Jaggi -- to arrange fake passports and travel documents for their journey to the United States via Canada.

"The couple had undergone extensive makeover to match the profile of senior citizens," the DCP said.

In addition to securing fake passports, Singh and his wife had also bought flight tickets for Canada.

"The syndicate involves several individuals, including Jaggi and his associates who facilitated the fraudulent operations," the officer added.

Jaggi, along with three other agents, was arrested earlier, while Archana Kaur was also apprehended when she attempted to board the plane with a false passport, the officer said.

Police have cautioned travellers, saying they should only rely on authorised agencies for their travel documentation and avoid falling victim to fraudulent agents promising illegal travel routes at discounted prices. PTI ALK RC