Baripada, Sept 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was held with a leopard skin in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday, forest officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of Similipal South Wildlife Division seized the leopard skin and detained the man, they said.

A detailed investigation is underway, said Samrat Gowda, the deputy director of Similipal South Wildlife Division. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM