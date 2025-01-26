1 injured as boat catches fire during fireworks at 'Bharat Mata Maha Arti' event

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) A man was injured after a boat caught fire in the Hussain Sagar lake here during fireworks as part of a 'Bharat Mata Maha Arti' programme Sunday night, a short while after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had left the venue.

Police said the firecrackers were being burst from the boat in the lake after the 'Bharat Mata Maha Arti' programme when one of rockets hit the crackers kept in the boat, leading to the fire.

A man has been rushed to a hospital with minor burn injuries, they said.

The event, organised by the Bharat Mata Foundation on the occasion of Republic Day, was also attended by BJP MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Eatala Rajendar, M Raghunandan Rao, renowned music director of 'RRR' fame M M Keeravani and others. PTI SJR GDK TIR TIR