1 injured as man opens fire at crowded Badlapur station over business row; assailant held

Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) A man fired a couple of shots from his revolver at two persons at crowded Badlapur railway station in Thane district on Thursday evening, injuring one of them in what police said was a fallout of professional rivalry.

The incident took place at platform number 1 at around 6 pm when the suburban station on the Central Railway route was chock-a-block with commuters, said the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The entire incident was captured on cameras and a video of it went viral on social media within minutes.

After opening fire, the assailant, identified as Vikas Nana Pagare (25), ran towards railway tracks in a bid to escape, but he was chased and pinned down by policemen on duty with the help of some commuters, and later placed under arrest, they said.

The injured person was identified by police as Shankar Sansare, while the second man targeted by Pagare escaped unhurt, but his identity was not revealed.

Sansare was rushed to a local hospital, where he is being treated for gunshot wounds, said the GRP.

The assailant and also the duo he attacked have criminal records and the firing was linked to professional rivalry over TV cable business between them in the area, said the police, citing preliminary probe.

Initially, there was a fight between Pagare and the duo outside the railway station. As Sansare ran inside the station, the gunman followed him and fired at him and the other person accompanying him from his revolver, they said.

The GRP's Kalyan unit, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, were in the process of registering an FIR against the accused and carrying out further probe.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Railway), later visited the crime spot.