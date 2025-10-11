1 injured in explosion at Howrah house

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) One person was critically injured in an explosion at a house in Howrah in West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

The blast happened on the ground floor of a three-storey building on Ambika Kundu Lane in the Jagacha police station area of the city around 5.30 pm, they said.

The injured person was identified as Akash Hela, 32, they added.

He was admitted to the SSKM Hospital in neighbouring Kolkata for treatment, police said.

The house belonged to one Pradeep Lahiri, who is associated with a voluntary organisation that works for street children, they said.

Akash lived on the ground floor of the house and was making firecrackers for Diwali when the explosion happened, police claimed.

"The exact cause of the blast is yet to be determined," an officer said. PTI SCH SOM