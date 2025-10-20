1 killed, 1 injured as speeding truck hits 2 toll post employees in J-K's Sopore

Sopore, Oct 20 (PTI) A speeding truck hit two employees of a toll checkpost in the Sopore area of J-K's Baramulla district on Monday, leaving one dead and the other wounded, officials said.

The truck hit the employees at Chinar crossing near Model Town in Sopore late on Monday when they signalled the driver to stop, the officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the driver intentionally rammed the truck into the employees or it happened by accident, they said.

The employees were rushed to a local hospital where one of them was declared dead on arrival, while the other was referred to a hospital here for specialised treatment, the officials said.

While the truck has been seized by police, the driver of the vehicle fled from the spot, they said, adding that efforts were underway to arrest the accused. PTI MIJ ARI