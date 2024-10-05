1 killed, 12 injured as Delhi-bound bus overturns in UP

Lucknow, Oct 4 (PTI) One person was killed and 12 were injured when a private bus, carrying passengers from Bahraich to New Delhi, overturned on Kisan Path in Gosaiganj area here on Friday evening, police said.

According to police, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and it hit a road divider, causing it to overturn.

The injured were taken to the community health centre in Gosaiganj for treatment. "Shahida (65), a resident of Bahraich, succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Three others, Rama (40), Shanti (30), and Devidin (40), sustained serious injuries and were referred to civil hospital for further treatment.

"Eight others suffered minor injuries and were discharged after treatment at the treated at the community health centre," the statement read.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, police said.