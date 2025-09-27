1 killed, 12 injured in truck-bus collision in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) One passenger was killed and 12 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7 am when the bus heading to Lucknow collided with a speeding truck near Ujnedi village under the Lalpura police station area.

The collision killed Munna (50), a resident of Charkhari, on the spot, and injured 12 others who are undergoing treatment, Lalpura SHO Rakesh Saroj sad. PTI COR CDN APL ARI