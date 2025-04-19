1 killed, 19 others injured in clash between police-slum dwellers in Odisha's Sundergarh

Rourkela, Apr 19 (PTI) One person was killed and 19 others including an additional tehsildar and policemen were injured in a clash between security personnel and slum dwellers over the removal of encroachment in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Saturday, an officer said.

The incident took place in the Barkani area under the Bandhamunda block when the local administration tried to remove alleged encroachment by slum dwellers, mostly tribals, on Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) land meant for construction of a railway track, the officer said.

A new railway line was planned to be constructed from Dumerta to Rourkela Steel Plant but the local people were opposed to the project, he said.

Tension mounted when one of the protestors identified as Etua Oram came in front of the JCB machine engaged in leveling the ground for the construction of a railway track and got crushed to death, police said.

"One person died and 19 others including policemen and civil administration officials were injured in the stone pelting by the protestors. One man came under the JCB machine while protesting the work and got crushed," DIG of Police (Western Range), Rourkela, Brijesh Kumar Rai told PTI.

Rai said eight platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of police force were deployed to maintain law and order. "The situation is under control", he said. The injured officials included additional tehasildar of Bisra, Purushottam Nayak. He received serious injuries on his head and body due to stone pelting by protestors, police said, adding that the injured officials and policemen were admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment.

As the news of the death of Etua Oram spread like wildfire, a large number of people assembled at the spot and started pelting stones at the police. The JCB operator, Somewel Pasi was caught and assaulted by the mob.

The people of the slum mostly local tribals, were opposed to the construction of a dedicated railway link from Dumerta to the RSP.

The protesters are refusing to hand over the body of Oram demanding that the eviction drive be stopped then only would his body be taken for cremation, the police added.