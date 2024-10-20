1 killed, 2 hurt in cross-firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: Police

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries in an incident of cross-firing in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak alias Patrakar, they said.

"Information was received from the BJRM Hospital regarding a man brought with multiple bullet injuries, who was declared dead," a senior police officer said.

He said subsequently, information was received from the hospital regarding the admission of two men -- Narendra and Suraj -- with bullet injuries.

A police team was rushed to the spot for a detailed investigation, the officer added.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was a verbal spat between Deepak, his brother and others, and Narendra and Suraj at a park.

"Both the parties opened fire at each other. Deepak sustained injuries on his neck, both legs and on his back. Narendra was hit by a bullet in his back and Suraj received injuries in his leg. Deepak was declared dead," the officer said, adding that an FIR under relevant legal provisions has been registered. PTI BM RC