1 killed, 2 injured as state-run bus hits auto-rickshaw in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) One person was killed and two others injured after a state-run bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw at the busy Rupali Chhak in Bhubaneswar on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The auto-rickshaw was waiting at the traffic stop when the 'Ama Bus' hit it from behind, they said.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw died in the accident, while two passengers in it were injured, they added.

"One of the passengers is undergoing treatment at the Capital Hospital, and another injured was discharged after treatment," an officer said.

The bus driver, who fled the spot after the accident, was arrested and booked for culpable homicide, he said.

"He could not clearly explain why the accident happened," the officer said.

The damaged vehicles were removed from the road and traffic flow restored, police said.