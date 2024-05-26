1 killed, 2 injured as SUV hits motorcycle in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 26 (PTI) A property dealer was killed and two others were seriously injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an SUV in Nagpur in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

Advertisment

Shubham Sunil Ganer (30), Rajat Hiralal Bele (26) and Atul Vinayak Ramteke (31) were returning home after dinner at a dhaba along the Outer Ring Road when they met with the accident around 1.30 am, he said.

The SUV hit their motorcycle, tossing the trio in the air, and fled. All three were rushed to a hospital where Ganer, who worked as a property dealer, succumbed to his injuries.

Bele and Ramteke are being treated for serious wounds, the official from Hudkeshwar police station said, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are on to track down the SUV driver. PTI COR NR