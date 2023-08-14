1 killed, 20 injured as truck hits bus in MP

Rewa, Aug 14 (PTI) A woman was killed and more than 20 other people were injured when a truck hit a private bus in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district early Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Khatkari village on Rewa-Varanasi highway at around 4 am, an official said.

The bus was going to Varanasi (in Uttar Pradesh) from Beohari in MP's Shahdol district. Its driver was changing a punctured tyre when the truck hit the stationary bus from the rear side, Shahpura police station in-charge Abhishek Patel said.

A woman was killed and more than 20 others were injured, five of them critically, he said.

The seriously injured persons were referred for treatment to a hospital in Rewa district, located about 60 km from Mauganj.

The other injured persons were being treated at the Hanumana health centre, the official said. PTI COR ADU GK