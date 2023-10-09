1 killed, 3 hurt as bus rams into e-rickshaws in east Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was killed and three men were injured after a DTC bus rammed into two e-rickshaws and a fruit-cart puller in east Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The accused DTC driver fled the spot, they added.

The deceased was identified as Anand and the injured were identified as Ali, Sameer and Asif.

The body has been sent for post-mortem while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

"We got a PCR call at Kalyanpuri regarding a DTC bus hitting a few people. Police teams rushed to the spot and found that a man was killed and three men were injured in the incident. The driver of the bus fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. An FIR has been filed and the driver will be arrested soon," a senior police official said. PTI BM SLB RC