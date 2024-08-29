1 killed, 3 hurt in accident on Noida expressway

Noida, Aug 29 (PTI) A man was killed and three more were critically injured in a collision between two cars on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Sector-150, they said.

Knowledge Park police station in-charge Vipin Kumar said Subhay Kumar, Govind, and Raghunath Singh and his wife Madhu Rathore were seriously injured in the accident.

He said doctors at a hospital declared Govind dead. The condition of the other three is critical, the official said. PTI COR ANB