1 killed, 3 injured as car hits roadside tree in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

Baripada (Odisha), Mar 2 (PTI) One person was killed and three others were seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling dashed against a roadside tree in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway-220 near Gidhibas Chhack within Karajija police station limits in the district, Karanjia sub-divisional police officer Nabakrishna Naik said.

According to police, the driver probably fell asleep and lost control, leading to the accident.

He said one man died on the spot, while three others suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The deceased person has been identified as Saroj Mukshi (30).