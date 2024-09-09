1 killed, 3 injured as 'drunk' driver crashes tempo into multiple vehicles in Pune

Pune, Sep 9 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman was killed and three other persons were injured after a tempo, driven by a person allegedly in an inebriated condition, knocked down five vehicles in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 9.15 pm on Sunday on Paud Road in Kothrud area.

The accused driver, Ashish Pawar (26), has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, an official said.

According to the police, the accused, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, drove the tempo in a reckless and rash manner on Paud Road and hit four-five vehicles, including some two-wheelers.

"Gitanjali Amrale died in the incident while her husband Sambhaji Amrale and two others - Sahol Pite and Madhuri Dahotre - received serious injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital," an official from Alankar police station said.

Further probe is on into the incident, the police said. PTI SPK GK