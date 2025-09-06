1 killed, 3 injured as gunmen shoot family on highway on outskirts of Patna

Patna, Sep 6 (PTI) A person was killed and his three family members were injured as armed men shot them at Salimpur on the outskirts of Patna on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened on the Patna-Bakhtiyarpur Highway near Shahpur village when the deceased, Nilesh Kumar, and his family members were returning from a temple after performing puja of their newly purchased vehicle, they said.

"Armed men came in a vehicle and started firing on them, killing Nilesh on the spot. The gunmen fled after the incident. Police immediately reached the spot and took the victims to the nearest hospital," SDPO of Barh Abhishekh Singh said.

"A manhunt is underway for the accused. The family members of the victims have revealed the names of some suspects. Prima facie, it seems personal enmity is the reason for the incident," he said. PTI PKD SOM