Poonch/Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) One person was killed and three injured when a mud house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Gursai Mohri village past midnight, they said.

While Rayaz Hussain died while being taken to hospital, three others, including his wife, have been hospitalised, officials added.