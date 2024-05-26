1 killed, 3 injured as truck topples on car on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Thane, May 26 (PTI) One person was killed and three others were injured when a truck toppled on their car on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place at around 1.30 am at Mankoli on the highway when the car was heading towards Nashik while the truck was going towards Mumbai, police inspector Mahesh Patil said.

The truck, having registration number of Karnataka, skidded and fell on the car, he said.

One of the car occupants was crushed to death while three other persons received injuries and they were rushed to a hospital in Bhiwandi, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said. PTI COR GK