1 killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Shimla

Shimla (HP), Feb 19 (PTI) One person was killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police on Monday said.

The accident occurred on Sunday when the vehicle (HP 95-1756) fell down from the road near Baba ki Kutiya on Matiana Kandru Road in Shimla district, they said.

The deceased was identified as Sundarlal Sharma (70) while the injured, including Saurabh Sharma, Santosh Sharma and Sunil Sharma, have been referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), Shimla, and are under treatment, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI BPL AS AS