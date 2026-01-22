1 killed, 3 injured in blast at illegal firecracker unit in Bihar's Siwan

Siwan, Jan 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed and his three family members injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bihar's Siwan district on Thursday, police said.

The explosion took place in the house of Murtazza Ansari in Bargam village in Hussain Ganj block, where firecrackers were being illegally manufactured, they said.

"After receiving information about the blast, the police immediately reached the spot. Ansari was found dead, and his three family members were injured," an officer said.

"All the injured were taken to the nearest government hospital. Ansari's body has been sent for the post-mortem examination," he said.

Ansari was arrested by the police a few years ago for illegally making firecrackers at his house, he added.

The incident took place on the day Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was in Hussain Ganj for his Samriddhi Yatra. However, the site of the blast was around 5 km away from the venue of the CM's programme. PTI CORR PKD SOM