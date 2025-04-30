1 killed, 3 injured in cash over village pathway in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was shot dead and three others got injured in a violent clash between two groups over a dispute regarding a village pathway here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Shreeshchandra said that the confrontation erupted in Bhikanpur under the Kud Fatehgarh police station area between Subhash Yadav and Sahab Singh Yadav (50) over the "chakroad" (village access path).

The argument soon escalated into physical violence, followed by firing from both sides, he said.

Sahab Singh Yadav sustained a gunshot wound and died on the spot. His body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.

The three injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police said they have deployed additional forces at the site to maintain law and order.

"An FIR will be registered soon based on the complaint, and legal action will follow," the ASP said, assuring that the situation in the village is currently under control. PTI COR KIS NB NB