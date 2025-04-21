1 killed, 4 injured as car collides with truck in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Apr 21 (PTI) One person was killed and four others were injured as their car collided head-on with a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident happened on National Highway 98 in Kanda Valley in the Nawa Bazar police station area, they said.

The deceased was identified as Satyendra Yadav (26).

Satyendra, along with four others, went to attend the wedding ceremony of a relative in Rakshi village in Ramkanda police station area in Garhwa district on Sunday night, SDPO (Vishrampur) Alok Kumar Tuti said.

While returning home on Monday morning, their car collided with the truck and fell into a roadside ditch, he said.

The injured were admitted to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, police said. PTI CORR SAN SOM