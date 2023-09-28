1 killed, 4 injured as container hits bus on highway in Nashik

Nashik, Sep 28 (PTI) One person was killed and four others were injured when a container hit a state transport bus on Mumbai-Agra national highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, police said.

Traffic on the highway was affected briefly after the accident which took place at around 6.45 am.

The bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was on way to Chandwad from Sogras village when a container heading towards Nashik hit it from the rear side, a police official said.

The bus conductor, Bharat Sakharam Dalve (42), resident of Parbhani district, died on the spot while four passengers received injuries, he said.

The left rear side of the bus was damaged in the accident.

The container driver escaped from the spot, the police said.

After being alerted, local police reached the spot and took the injured persons to Chandwad sub-district hospital.

The Chandwad police have registered a case in connection with the incident, the official said. PTI COR GK