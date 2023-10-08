1 killed, 4 injured as mini-bus falls into gorge in Pune

Pune, Oct 8 (PTI) One person was killed and four others were injured after a mini-bus fell into a 60-feet-deep gorge in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place at around 2 am on Bhor-Mahad Road at Varandha Ghat, nearly 100 km from here, they said.

Nearly 10 passengers were travelling in the private bus, which departed from Swargate in Pune at 11 pm on Saturday. They were going to Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, a police official said.

When the bus reached the Varandha Ghat, the driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge, he said.

Five persons were injured and one of them, the bus driver, later succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

The deceased bus driver has been identified as Ajinkya Sanjay Kolte, the police added. PTI COR GK