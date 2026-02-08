1 killed, 4 injured as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra, Feb 8 (PTI) A person was killed and four others injured after their SUV hit a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened on the Itkhori-Pitij Main Road, they said.

There were eight people in the vehicle, and they were returning from a wedding in Pratapgarh to Sirmattpur when the accident happened, Itkhori police station's in-charge Abhishek Singh said.

"One died on the spot, while four others were seriously injured," he said.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Ram (40), he added.

The injured were first admitted to the Chatra Sadar Hospital, and then referred to RIMS-Ranchi for better treatment, another official said.