1 killed, 4 missing after car falls into river in U'khand

Dehradun, Sep 22 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed while four others went missing after their car fell into the Nayar river along the Kotdwar road in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday night in the Satpuli area of the district. The vehicle plunged into the river flowing 200 metres below, they said and added that the victims were going from Masau to Pabau. There were five people in the car at the time of the accident, police said. On receiving information, a State Disaster Response Force team reached the spot and conducted rescue and relief operations along with police personnel.

The team somehow descended to reach the river with the help of a rope and found one body, police said. Due to extremely difficult conditions the operation had to be stopped at night. It was resumed in the morning but the others have not been found, they said. The deceased has been identified as Devendra Gusain (24) of Chahar Talla village in Pauri district. Amandeep Rawat (20) of Chipaldhar, Prashant Gusain (20) of Ched, Saurabh (18) of Dhikwali and Himanshu Shah (18) of Pabau are missing, according to police. PTI ALM ALM ANB ANB