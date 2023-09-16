1 killed , 5 injured as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

New Tehri, Sep 16 (PTI) A man was killed and five others sustained injuries when their car fell into a deep gorge after colliding head-on with a pick-up truck in Tehri district on Saturday, an official said.

The accident occurred near Jadipani on the Chamba-Mussoorie road, Tehri SDM Sandeep Pandey said. The gorge was 200-metre deep, he said.

The deceased was identified as Tushar, a resident of Delhi, Pandey said, adding that the injured were admitted to community health centre, Chamba. PTI COR ALM RHL