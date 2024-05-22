1 killed, 5 injured as driver fleeing with truck from accident spot hits pedestrians, police jeep

Gondia, May 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed and five, including a police inspector, were injured after a truck driver fleeing with his vehicle from an accident scene knocked down people and crashed into a jeep in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place soon after a truck hit a bus belonging to state transporter MSRTC near Rani Avantibai Chowk around 12.30 pm, he said.

Fearing locals would assault him, truck driver Satyamshiv Rekhlal Narwade (42) fled from the spot, the official said.

Near the Railway Crossing on Ring Road, he knocked down four pedestrians, killing one and injuring three. The truck then crashed into a police jeep, wounding a senior inspector and a police driver, and a two-wheeler, the official said.

Police identified the deceased as Sahil Babban Kulmethe, a resident of Chandrapur. The police inspector and police driver have been admitted to a private hospital and their condition is stable, he said.

The other three persons sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation, he said, adding that the truck driver has been arrested, he added. PTI COR NR