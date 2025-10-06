1 killed, 6 injured as tempo traveller collides with BEST bus in Mumbai; 'drunk' driver held

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) A man was killed and six others were injured when a speeding tempo traveller passenger van, driven by a person allegedly in an inebriated condition, crashed into a civic BEST bus and two other vehicles in Mumbai's Dadar area, officials said on Monday.

Police have arrested the 27-year-old tempo traveller driver, Sanjay Dhondu Kumbhar, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, an official said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday, when the wet-lease bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was going towards Pratiksha Nagar from Worli bus depot central Mumbai, he said.

According to the official, the driver of the tempo traveller lost control over the wheels, leading to the accident.

As the bus reached Dadar Plaza bus stop, the speeding tempo traveller going towards Shivaji Park hit the right side front wheel of the bus, due to which it veered to the left side and hit passengers and pedestrians standing at the bus stop, an official said.

The bus was damaged in the incident.

The tempo traveller then also hit a taxi and another tourist car, damaging both the vehicles, he said.

The bus conductor and police rushed all the seven injured persons to the civic-run Sion Hospital, where doctors declared one of them, Shahabuddin Shaikh (37), dead before arrival, the official said.

The other six injured persons included a woman, he said.

A case was registered against the tempo driver at the Shivaji Park Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding further probe was underway. PTI DC GK RSY