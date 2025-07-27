1 killed, 6 injured in Jharkhand road accident

Simdega, Jul 27 (PTI) One person died and six others were injured after the bus they were onboard collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Saraipani on Kolebira-Simdega Road, they said.

"The passenger bus, which was on its way to Ranchi, collided head-on with a truck," Simdega police station in-charge Rohit Kumar Rajak said.

The deceased, identified as Roshan Minz, was a helper in the bus who died on the spot, he said.

The injured have been admitted to Sadar Hospital in Simdega, Rajak added. PTI CORR SAN RBT