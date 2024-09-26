1 killed, 7 injured in clash between two groups in MP's Shajapur

Shajapur, Sep 25 (PTI) A person was killed and seven others were injured as two groups clashed over old enmity on Wednesday evening, police said.

Tension had been simmering between the two sides in Maxi town of the district for the last two days. On Wednesday evening, they had a face-off resulting in the violence, Inspector General (IG) Ujjain Range, Santosh Singh said.

A person was shot dead while seven others were injured in the clash, Singh told PTI.

Among the injured, six were referred to Indore while one is undergoing treatment in Ujjain, the official said, adding police force has been deployed and the situation is under control and peaceful at present.

Shajapur Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Rajput said there was an old enmity between the two sides. However, the exact cause which led to the clash on Wednesday is being probed.

We are registering a case in this matter, the SP said. PTI COR MAS RHL