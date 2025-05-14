1 killed after being hit by speeding vehicle in Himachal's Kullu

Shimla, May 14 (PTI) A man died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Wednesday, police said.

Mahinder Singh (37), a resident of Kaltri village in Mandi district, along with his goats and some other shepherds, were on the way to Manali when a speeding vehicle hit him, they said.

The accident took place on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, killing Mahinder and around 10 of his goats, they said.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said a case has been registered against the driver and further investigation is underway.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.