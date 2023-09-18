1 killed, another injured in lightning in Odisha

Jajpur (Odisha), Sept 18 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was killed and another sustained critical injuries after being struck by a lightning in Chainihuda village under Dharmasala police limits in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manoranjan Nayak of Chainihuda village while the injured is Manoj Kumar Tarei of the same village, they said.

Police said both Nayak and Tarei, friends to each other, were talking on their phones while standing on the village road when they were struck by lightning.

Onlookers rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, where Nayak was declared dead by a doctor while the condition of Tarei is said to be critical, police added.

Later, Tarei was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB