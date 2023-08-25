1 killed as heavy rains trigger landslides across Sikkim

Gangtok, Aug 25 (PTI) One person was killed as heavy rains triggered landslides in various parts of Sikkim on Friday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Abhiyan Chhetri. He died in Lower Lungzik village of Gyalshing district after getting trapped in a landslide, they said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang condoled the death.

The district administration immediately disbursed an ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh to the victim's family. They will also be provided with an additional Rs 5 Lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, officials said.

The heavy rains also affected the daily lives in Soreng district, where landslides damaged several roads, houses and supply of water and electricity, they said.

Rescue and relief works were underway and the affected families were being shifted to safer locations, they added.

The affected people were provided with ration and tarpaulins, officials said.

District Collector Bhim Thatal met panchayat members, and also spoke with those affected by the landslides.

Landslides were also reported from the Namchi district, and houses and crops were damaged, officials said.

Several roads were damaged by the landslides in the district, and works were underway to restore them, they said. PTI KDK SOM SOM