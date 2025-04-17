1 killed as thunderstorm strikes parts of West Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) One person was killed as a storm accompanied by rain hit parts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Thursday evening.

The deceased, identified as Chandan Ghata -- a brick kiln worker, was struck by lightning when he took shelter under a tree during the rain. The incident happened in Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district, an official said.

Besides Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram, a squall with wind speed of 40-60 km per hour lashed Kolkata, neighbouring North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Purulia, and Murshidabad around 6 pm.

The squall, accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rains, brought down the mercury level in a relief from the hot and humid conditions prevailing over the last few days.

The Nor'wester affected traffic during the evening rush hour in Salt Lake Sector V, BBD Bagh and Esplanade areas of Kolkata.

With buses running packed and app cabs and taxis charging exorbitant fares, office-goers faced problems while returning home. The Metro Railway also reported overcrowded rakes across multiple sections.

More thunderstorms are likely in Kolkata and its neighbouring districts, such as Hooghly and Nadia, over the next two to three days, a weather official said. PTI SUS SOM