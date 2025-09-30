1 killed, over 25 injured as pickup vehicle overturns in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) One person was killed and more than 25 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle carrying a group of devotees overturned in Haryana's Panchkula.

According to officials, the accident occurred during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

They said five people were seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh and PGIMER here.

The devotees were returning to Zirakpur in Punjab after paying obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula. PTI SUN RHL