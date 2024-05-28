1 killed, several injured as heavy rains lash Assam

Guwahati, May 28 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was killed and several others injured as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, as an impact of cyclone Remal, left a trail of destruction in Assam on Tuesday, officials said.

A college student, identified as Kausik Bordoloi Amphi, was killed when a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling at Dighalbori in Morigaon district. There were four others in the vehicle and all of them were injured.

In Sonitpur district's Dhekiajuli, a tree fell on a school bus and injured 12 children. They were admitted to a local hospital.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the inclement weather is expected to continue.

"I have instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest. Request citizens not to venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe. We are constantly monitoring the situation," he posted on X.

Trees were uprooted in several places across the state, including Guwahati, because of the strong winds. Power supply was disrupted in lower Assam as electric poles fell, and water-logging was reported from different towns, officials said.

Among the affected districts were Kamrup (Metro), Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Dima Hasao, they said.

Road communication between Dima Hasao and Cachar was affected with restrictions imposed on traffic in the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch. All heavy vehicles on the way to Barak Valley were asked to go through Meghalaya, they added.

Schools and other educational institutions were shut in Morigaon, Nagaon and Dima Hasao until further orders.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of extremely heavy rainfall across the state as an impact of the cyclone.

Because of the weather, ferry services were stopped in Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Barpeta, Cachar and Karimganj districts.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority asked people to avoid staying in vulnerable structures, avoid going to water-logged areas, stock up on essential items and contact authorities in case of an emergency.

The NDRF and SDRF are also on alert to deal with the emerging situation, officials said. PTI DG DG SOM