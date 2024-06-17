1 killed, two injured in firing in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jun 17 (PTI) One person was killed and two more were injured in a shootout following a dispute over a vehicle in Dehradun's Raipur area, police said on Monday.

They said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in the Dobhal Chowk area late Sunday night.

According to police, Sagar alias Shambhu Yadav took a loan of Rs 4.25 lakh on June 15 from Devendra Kumar alias Sonu Bhardwaj and Monu Bhardwaj by mortgaging a vehicle even though its owner Deepak Badola was kept in the dark.

They said when Badola came to know about this, he asked Yadav to return his vehicle who not only refused him but also used abusive language.

Badola also asked Sonu Bhardwaj and Monu Bhardwaj to return his vehicle but they refused him as well, police said.

Afterwards, they said, Badola and two of his acquaintances Subhash Chhetri and Manoj Negi went to Bhardwaj's house and an argument broke out between the two sides.

The dispute took a violent turn when Sonu Bhardwaj, Monu Bhardwaj and a few of their friends started firing, in which Chhetri and Negi were seriously injured, they said.

Officials said both the injured were admitted to the hospital by their family members with the help of police.

They said Badola went missing after the incident and his body was found lying in a drain near Dobhal Chowk on Monday morning.

Police have arrested Sonu Bhardwaj, Monu Bhardwaj and Shambhu Yadav in connection with the case and a search was underway to nab others involved in the incident.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), police added.