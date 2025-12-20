1 lakh PUC applications received in 3 days amid anti-pollution measures in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) More than one lakh vehicle owners applied for Pollution Under Control certificates in the last three days amid intensified enforcement against polluting vehicles in the national capital, Delhi Transport and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

Singh said the BJP government is working on long-term and data-driven solutions to address air pollution in the national capital, asserting that transport-related emissions contribute around 20-25 per cent to Delhi's overall pollution.

Singh said that in the last three days, a large number of people have come forward to obtain PUC certificates.

Over one lakh people registered for PUC certificates during this period, including more than 40,000 on December 19 alone, he added.

The minister said officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and police are deployed at petrol pumps with cameras used to monitor vehicles.

First-time violators are issued warnings, while repeat offenders face challans, he said, adding that ambulances and other essential services are exempt from these penalties.

He stated that enforcement teams issued 1,728 challans on December 17, around 300 on December 18 and nearly 700 on December 19. Vehicles falling under the end-of-life category, as per Supreme Court directions, are being turned back.

Addressing a press conference, Singh mentioned the opposition has been repeatedly raising questions on pollution, but the government is presenting realistic data and taking concrete action.

He alleged that during the previous AAP government's tenure, policies and implementation failed to deliver meaningful results on pollution control.

EV registrations in Delhi have surpassed one lakh since the BJP administration assumed office in February, the minister said.

He claimed that the earlier government did not release EV subsidies, despite having a provision of around Rs 45 crore, which could have encouraged more people to shift to electric vehicles. "Had the subsidy been given, more Delhi residents would have opted for EVs," Singh said.

Singh said the chief minister and the entire cabinet are working on a comprehensive policy for Delhi, which will be announced soon. It is expected to benefit citizens while helping make the city cleaner.

On public transport, the minister said that since the BJP government took charge, 3,518 buses have been added to the city's fleet.

He said the number will be increased to 5,000 by March and further to over 7,000 by November 2026.

Singh alleged that pollution levels worsened over the past decade and the present government is working "24x7" on long-term solutions.

He expressed confidence that pollution levels would gradually decline as measures take effect.

Appealing to citizens, the minister urged people to shift to electric vehicles and cooperate with PCU's efforts.

He also said advisories have been issued to ensure respiratory patients receive proper treatment and medicines are adequately available for them.

Singh stated the government's focus remains on improving transport infrastructure across the city.

He also appreciated the citizens for their cooperation in complying with PUC norms over the past few days.

Speaking on health infrastructure, Singh said the government has strengthened facilities since taking office and implemented the Ayushman Bharat schemes.

Around Rs 28 crore has been released so far, he said. "More work will be done in the coming days."