1 more accused arrested in Sambhal violence case, total 81 held so far

Sambhal (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) The Sambhal police on Friday arrested one more person accused of involvement in the violence that took place last year during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, according to an official statement.

The violence during the November 24 survey had resulted in the deaths of four people, with several others injured in the clashes that erupted between locals and security personnel during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city.

With this arrest, 81 people have now been taken into custody in connection with the case, police said.

According to a statement issued by the Sambhal police, the arrested person has been identified as Kamran Akmal, 22, a resident of the Nakhasa police station area.

He was allegedly involved in the violence that erupted on November 24 last year during a survey being conducted at the historic Shahi Jama Masjid. During interrogation, Akmal allegedly admitted to pelting stones and setting police vehicles on fire as the crowd gathered at Hindu Pura Khera and Nakhasa Chauraha.

He also confessed to throwing stones at police personnel with the intent to cause fatal harm, the statement read.

The police added that legal procedures have been completed and the accused has been sent to jail.

The court had ordered the survey while hearing a petition that claimed the mosque stood at the site of a demolished Hindu temple.

According to the police, 81 individuals have now been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the case.