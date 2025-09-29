1 more woman injured in Mumbai gas cylinder blast dies; toll rises to 4, two still critical

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) A 51-year-old woman, who had suffered severe burns following a cooking gas cylinder blast in Mumbai last week, died on Monday, taking the toll in the tragedy to four, while two other victims remain in critical condition, civic officials said.

The woman, Shivani Gandhi, who had sustained 70 per cent injuries in the cylinder blast in the Kandivali area, was declared dead at Airoli Burns Hospital in Navi Mumbai, they said.

On Sunday, the Mumbai civic body said three of the six women, who had suffered severe burns in the cylinder blast, have succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining three, including Gandhi, were in critical condition.

A seventh injured person, a man identified as Manaram Kumacat (55), has suffered 40 per cent burns and is in stable condition at the Airoli hospital, according to the officials.

Two women, Janaki Gupta (39) -- who suffered 70 per cent burns -- is undergoing treatment at the Airoli hospital, while Durga Gupta (30) -- who sustained 90 per cent injuries -- is being treated at civic-run Kasturba Hospital and both remain in critical condition, they said.

The other three deceased women were Raksha Joshi (47), Nitu Gupta (31) and Putanu (31).

All seven were injured when a blaze erupted in a shop following an LPG cylinder blast at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl on Military Road on last Wednesday morning. PTI KK RSY